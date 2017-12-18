Lippert shifts expansion out of New Haven

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An expansion planned for Allen County will still create 135 new jobs, just not in New Haven anymore.

Elkhart-based Lippert Components will be investing a little less than $11-million in a warehouse on Pleasant Center Road in Yoder, which was originally a Nestle Distribution Center.

The RV and boat component-maker originally announced plans to build a new $19-million facility on Ryan Road in New Haven, but those plans seem to have fallen through, according to the News-Sentinel.

The company says going with an existing building will let them expand faster, adding that the warehouse they’re going with is almost twice the size of the facility they were planning on building in New Haven, at a significantly lower cost.

The jobs will be for production and sewing, and will pay around $31,000 a year.