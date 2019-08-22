Link’s Wonderland shooter sentenced to 56 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man will spend the next 56 years in prison for a shooting that happened last September.

A judge denied 30-year-old Gabriel Hicks’ request to withdraw his guilty plea to two counts of attempted murder for a shooting that happened at the Link’s Wonderland restaurant that left two men badly injured.

The Journal Gazette reports the plea deal dismissed a sentencing enhancement for being a habitual offender.

Hicks claimed that he didn’t understand the deal, despite his attorney saying they had been over it many times before it was accepted.