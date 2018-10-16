Lindsey Graham to speak at Allen County GOP dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A big name in the Republican Party will be speaking at the Allen County Republican Party’s annual Bean Dinner on November 1st.

South Carolina US Senator Lindsey Graham is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the dinner, according to a press release from the Allen County GOP.

Graham will be appearing thanks to an invitation from Indiana Senator Todd Young and is expected to urge Republicans to support Congressman Jim Banks and Senate challenger Mike Braun in the November 6th election.

The fundraiser dinner is set for 7pm at the Ramada Plaza Fort Wayne Hotel and Conference Center, with a VIP reception set for 5:30pm.

Tickets have already sold out.