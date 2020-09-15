Lima man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash

LIMA, Ohio (WOWO): A Lima man is facing a felony charge after being arrested for leaving the scene of a crash that took the life of an 18-year-old woman last month.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 44-year-old Bradley Pepple was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that hit Chance Edwards of Lima on the night of August 25th on North Dixie Highway in Lima, just north of State Route 81.

Witnesses told police at the time that she had been in an argument with someone and walked into the road when she was hit by the truck, which sped away from the scene.

Pepple has been charged with a third-degree felony for failing to stop after an accident.