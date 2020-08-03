Lily-developed anti-COVID drug entering Phase 3 of testing

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): An Indiana-based drug firm has moved into the later stages of a potential COVID-19 antibody drug.

Eli Lily announced Monday it has moved into phase 3 of testing LY-COV555, which our Partners in News at ABC 21 say was developed in partnership with a Canadian biotech company, with up to 2,400 people who either work or live at nursing homes with a recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

The drug works by blocking the virus from attaching and entering into human cells.

The results should be known by the end of the year.