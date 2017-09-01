UPDATE: Lillie Street shooting victim identified; ruled homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man has died after officers found him suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the 4100 block of Lillie Street.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the reported shooting around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival officers located the man and medical personnel provided care until he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

29-year-old Christopher Floyd Finley of Fort Wayne was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Finley’s death a homicide. He is the 23rd homicide victim in Allen County this year.

The Fort Wayne Police Department are still investigating the scene and attempting to locate any witnesses.

There is no suspect information at this time, and no arrests have been made.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has asked that anyone with information to contact the Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.