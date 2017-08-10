Ligonier to open new RV plant, 130 jobs available

LIGONIER, Ind. (WOWO) – Noble County city Ligonier is acquiring another manufacturing plant.

Forest River Inc. plans to buy and equip a vacant factory to build Puma travel trailers, according to the Journal Gazette.

The city only has a population of about 4,400 people, and studies show more than one unfilled factory job for every 10 residents.

The new RV plant will create an additional 130 jobs within the next two months.

Workers will start at $15 to $18 an hour, with an opportunity to earn up to $40 an hour.

Forest River has a growing need for production space, and Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel estimates this could lead to a second deal with the company within the next six months.

The industrial park has room to grow, with lots measuring 24, 31 and 51 acres.

The company operates more than 85 plants, which employee about 11,000 workers throughout the U.S.

Forest River didn’t file a tax abatement application, so details about how much it’s spending are not available to the public.