The Lighthouse opens food bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based addiction recovery center is expanding its services to help more people in need.

The Lighthouse has opened a food bank at its new facility at 3000 E State Blvd. Officials tell WOWO News it opened last week in an effort to help an area of Fort Wayne that didn’t have a food pantry within walking distance, and supplies have been going fast since opening.

Donations of both cash and food are being accepted, and those in charge are working to form partnerships with local companies to try and keep it stocked.

Those who use the food bank are also encouraged to learn about Lighthouse’s other services. The food bank is open weekdays from noon to 3pm.