Lieutenant Governor Debate Focused on Ag Issues

Agriculture will be at the forefront of a debate between lieutenant governor candidates Suzanne Crouch (R), and Linda Lawson (D) on August 19. Voters will have a first-hand opportunity to understand the views of each candidate on agriculture and rural issues and the impact on Indiana’s economy. The debate takes place at 3:00 p.m. and will be streamed live here.

Moderated by Gerry Dick of Inside INdiana Business, the candidates for lieutenant governor will face a panel that will include Hoosier Ag Today’s Gary Truitt.

Hosted by AgrIInstitute, the debate is sponsored by Indiana Farm Bureau, Inc., Indiana Corn Growers Association, and Indiana Soybean Alliance.

“AgrIInstitute is pleased to once again host the lieutenant governor debate to enable citizens of Indiana to become informed voters in this fall’s election. Our organization is dedicated to enhancing Indiana’s leadership capacity and network of leaders among the agricultural industry. As Indiana’s secretary of agriculture, the Lt. Governor is an important leader of our agricultural community,” says Beth Archer, Executive Director, AgrIInstitute.