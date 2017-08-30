Library to “leverage” Lincoln collection, exploring more public accessibility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Public Library in downtown Fort Wayne hosts an extensive Abraham Lincoln collection, although you may have never seen it.

That’s because the bulk of the collection is kept on the library’s lower level, and can’t be seen without an appointment, but that could change soon.

The News-Sentinel reports the library board of trustees has voted unanimously to study what options are available for displaying some of the pieces so more people can see them.

Library Director Greta Southard says the library needs to “leverage (its) assets”, which includes more than 4,800 photos, over 15,000 books, and close to 3,000 documents that are all related to the 16th President of the United States and the times in which he lived.

A final plan for publicly displaying the items is expected by mid-November.