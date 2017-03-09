Liberty German’s grandfather speaks out

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): It’s been more than three weeks since 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were found dead in Carroll County near a Delphi hiking trail. Libby German’s grandfather, Mike Patty, read a statement Thursday morning at the Carroll County Courthouse. He offered his appreciation to the community and to the media for their help in being involved in the ongoing investigation.

“There are too many ways to count how our lives will be impacted,” Mike Patty, Liberty German’s grandfather. — WOWO 1190AM 107.5FM (@WOWOFORTWAYNE) March 9, 2017

To the media, “We appreciate your time and help.” Mike Patty, Liberty German’s grandfather. #Delphi — WOWO 1190AM 107.5FM (@WOWOFORTWAYNE) March 9, 2017

“Both the girls were heros, they both stuck together out there that day.” – Mike Patty, Liberty German’s grandfather. — WOWO 1190AM 107.5FM (@WOWOFORTWAYNE) March 9, 2017

Officers said, there are no new details regarding the investigation, but the cash reward for information leading to an arrest is now over $224,000 thanks to more donations.

More than 11,000 tips have been submitted. Officers say over 2,000 have been cleared as 100 percent not related.

Officers are asking anyone with information about this case, no matter how insignificant, to call the Delphi Homicide Investigation Tip Line at (844) 459-5786. Information can also be reported by calling the Indiana State Police at (800) 382-7537, or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 564-2413. Information can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com