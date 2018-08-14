Levine to retire from Allen Superior Court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This December, Judge Stanley Levine will wrap up a 55-year legal career that includes 20 years as a judge.

Levine, who currently serves as Administrative Judge of the Allen Superior Court’s Civil Division, and as its Probate Judge, will retire on December 31st, 2018. He was appointed by former Governor Frank O’Bannon in 1999 and was re-elected in 2002, 2008 and 2014.

“Adherence to the rule of law is one of the things that make our nation great,” Levine said. “Every citizen of this nation has access to our Court system to settle disputes in a systematic and just fashion. Each time that I have walked into our Allen County Courthouse, I have been awed, not only by the majesty and beauty of this building but to be a part of this process of dispensing justice.”

Levine notified his fellow Judges of his intent to retire over the past several days and notified Chief Justice Loretta Rush of the Indiana Supreme Court on August 13th.

Judge Levine is a graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne and received its Distinguished Alumni Award. He is a graduate of Indiana University and the Maurer School of Law in Bloomington. Before becoming a Judge, he was listed in an annual publication of “The Best Lawyers in America“ and was selected as a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

He began a lifetime of public service by enlisting in the Indiana Air National Guard in December 1963, and serving until 1971, and finished his military career as a Captain and Staff Judge Advocate of the 122d Tactical Fighter Group in Fort Wayne.

He was President of Legal Aid of Fort Wayne, Inc., the Fort Wayne Jewish Federation and the Allen County Bar Association. He also served as Legal Advisor to the City Council of Fort Wayne from 1984-1995.

He has been an elected member of the Board of Managers of the Indiana Judges Association and a Board Member of Saint Joseph Hospital for more than 10 years and is the vice-chair of that board. He was also recognized as a Distinguished Barrister by The Indiana Lawyer in 2010.

Read a full biography of Judge Levine here.

Levine’s replacement will be appointed by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb from a group of finalists to be identified by the Allen County Judicial Nominating Commission. The timing of that process will be announced in the future by the Governor’s Office.

That person will complete the remainder of Judge Levine’s current term, which ends Dec. 31, 2020.