Legacy Fund spending under debate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Spending like “drunken sailors.”

That’s what Fort Wayne City Councilman Paul Ensley says the city’s doing with its Legacy Fund. He tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the Council needs to watch their spending.

“We’ve definitely been spending like drunken sailors. If we keep spending, we’ll run out of money.”

The Fund has been used a lot in recent memory, most notably for Riverfront Development and the Electric Works project. Councilman Dr. John Crawford thinks those were good investments but sees Ensley’s point:

“We’re probably getting close to the point where we should consider being really strict with future projects,” Crawford says.

The fund has about $23-million in it for 2019. Mayor Henry’s office argues the fund was created to invest in the community, not hoard money.