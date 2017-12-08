Leaf crews to wrap up central neighborhoods Saturday, extra pass coming to northern neighborhoods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): City leaf crews will be wrapping up their final leaf collections in all central Fort Wayne neighborhoods this weekend. Saturday, December 9, will be the last time the Street Department will collect leaves in the central section of the City.

However, because of late falling leaves additional pick-up days will be added in north side neighborhoods shortly after December 15. The City’s northern neighborhoods had their second pick-up last week, but many leaves had still not fallen before that second collection. As a result, the Street Department will go through north side neighborhoods again at the end of the regular leaf collection schedule.

The final collection through south side neighborhoods will begin Monday, December 11, 2017.

If you want to have your leaves collected on your own schedule, you can bag them in biodegradable bags and call 311 to schedule a pick-up. The leaves will be collected within two business days of the call to 311.

Residents can view a daily updated schedule by clicking here.