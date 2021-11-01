Leaf collection in Fort Wayne underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne has begun leaf collection for the city’s more than 400 neighborhoods.
Leaf pick-up will run through Dec. 17. Leaf collection updates will be provided daily before 3 p.m. here. The daily updates will include what neighborhood the crews will be working in the following day, with a collection map and guidelines also on the link. Residents may call 260-427-2603 for daily recorded updates as well.
Fort Wayne Leaf Pick-Up Schedule:
- Central Neighborhoods, November 1 – November 5 & November 29 – December 3
- South Neighborhoods, November 8 – November 12 & December 6 – December 10
- North Neighborhoods, November 15 – November 19 & December 13 – December 17
There will be no leaf collection on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day or Nov. 25 -26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
These are the following collection guidelines:
• Rake leaves to the park strip by 7:00 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area.
• Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.
• Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the City Code and can result in a fine.
• Don’t place leaves in the street.
• Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.
• Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists.
Residents with bagged leaves are asked to call 311 to schedule a pick-up, with those bags placed at the curb prior to calling 311.