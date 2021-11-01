Leaf collection in Fort Wayne underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne has begun leaf collection for the city’s more than 400 neighborhoods.

Leaf pick-up will run through Dec. 17. Leaf collection updates will be provided daily before 3 p.m. here. The daily updates will include what neighborhood the crews will be working in the following day, with a collection map and guidelines also on the link. Residents may call 260-427-2603 for daily recorded updates as well.

Fort Wayne Leaf Pick-Up Schedule:

Central Neighborhoods, November 1 – November 5 & November 29 – December 3

South Neighborhoods, November 8 – November 12 & December 6 – December 10

North Neighborhoods, November 15 – November 19 & December 13 – December 17

There will be no leaf collection on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day or Nov. 25 -26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

These are the following collection guidelines: