Layoffs to begin at northern Indiana factory

ELKHART, Ind. (AP): Layoffs are expected to begin late this year from a northern Indiana factory with about 115 workers that’s slated for closure.

The company that owns the Crown Audio plant in Elkhart has notified state officials it intends to lay off 50 workers effective Dec. 22. Harman International Industries announced last month it would close the factory that makes audio devices for concert venues and other settings, although some job cuts might not happen until next summer.

Company officials said the division was facing “some serious business challenges” in the U.S. and overseas. The Elkhart Truth reports the factory was family-owned from 1947 until Harman acquired it in 2001.

It is among dozens the company is closing worldwide after being bought this year by South Korean-based Samsung Electronics.