Lawyers for man charged in 4 killings end legal challenge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ Attorneys for a Fort Wayne man charged in four killings have ended their challenge to a judge’s removal of a defense attorney from the case.

Marcus Dansby’s attorneys had asked the Indiana Supreme Court to review the decision from January. The judge cited attorney Nikos Nakos’ workload and lack of training in capital cases in removing him.

The Journal Gazette reports public defenders Michelle Kraus and Robert Gevers filed a motion last week seeking to dismiss a petition for an appeal that would have challenged the judge’s ruling. Court records show that request was granted Friday.

The 22-year-old Dansby is charged in the fatal September 2016 shootings and stabbings of three people, including his ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors filed four murder charges because Dansby’s ex-girlfriend was eight months pregnant.