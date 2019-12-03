Lawsuit filed over fatal drunk-driving crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The parents of a Fort Wayne woman who died in a possible drunk-driving crash are suing the nightclub that served her alcohol.

27-year-old Adre’Onna Milligan died in the crash in the 1100 block of Production Road on December 19th of last year.

The Journal Gazette reports that her parents are suing the Cover Girls club, saying the club served her alcohol after she became drunk, and are therefore liable for her death.

They’re seeking unspecified damages for Milligan’s final expenses plus the loss of her “love and companionship.”