Lawsuit filed over 2-year-old’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is suing the mother of his son and her boyfriend after the child was beaten to death two years ago.

28-year-old Amber Garrett and 29-year-old Mitchell Vanryn are named in a wrongful death suit filed by Lantz Garrett in Allen Superior Court, according to the Journal Gazette, which also names the boy’s great grandparents, accusing them of knowing 2-year-old Malakai Garrett was being abused.

The child died on November 29th, 2017 with injuries so severe, his organs were described as “shredded.”

Vanryn was acquitted of murder charges but found guilty of aggravated battery and domestic battery; he’s serving a 40-year prison sentence. Amber Garrett pleaded guilty to two felony neglect charges and will be in prison until 2024 at the earliest.

The lawsuit is seeking damages, including medical, funeral, and burial expenses.