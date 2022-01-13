Lawsuit against NACS over masks, quarantines allowed to proceed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen Superior Court judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed against Northwest Allen County Schools, the Allen County Health Department, and Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter can move forward.

District and county health officials argued that the lawsuit – filed by six parents of NACS students – complains about “reasonable policies” meant to protect children from COVID-19 and wanted the lawsuit dismissed.

Mitchell Litigation and Advocacy, representing the parents, argues that “the restrictions imposed on K-12 students, including contact tracing and quarantines of healthy kids,” is based on “unlawful mandates from state and local officials.”

Judge David Avery denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss yesterday. Read the full court order below.

2022.01.12 Order on Motions to Dismiss by Saige Driver on Scribd