Lawmakers Ask Trump Administration to Deny Biofuel Waivers

A group of lawmakers is asking the outgoing Trump administration to deny biofuel wavers.

A letter signed by the House Biofuels Caucus follows a report the Environmental Protection Agency was readying to approve three small refinery exemptions. The letter calls the exemptions illegal, adding they are “contrary to legislative intent and hurt rural economies.”

In September, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler rejected dozens of waiver requests from refiners. But now, with 66 more exemption requests pending, and news the Trump administration is preparing to approve three waivers, the lawmakers say the reversal is “a betrayal to Rural America.”

The lawmakers say it would be inappropriate to grant any waiver petitions inconsistent with the law and the Tenth Circuit Court decision, currently pending litigation and review by the Supreme Court until the review is finished.

The approvals would be one of the Trump administration’s final efforts and could be announced yet this week, applying to the 2019 compliance year.