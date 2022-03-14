Lawmakers Ask for Year-Round E15 Sales

Senators John Thune of South Dakota, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Dick Durbin of Illinois, and several colleagues sent a letter to the administration asking them to approve year-round E15 sales. The goal would be to restore American Energy independence. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor applauded the letter to President Biden. “The message from both sides of the aisle in Congress is clear,” Skor says. “We need more homegrown, low-carbon solutions to address rising gas prices and shield American drivers from the continued volatility in the global oil market.” The lawmakers and Growth Energy both say biofuels are a ready solution to help provide consumers with lower costs at the pump. Renewable Fuels Association CEO Geoff Cooper says American families are experiencing unprecedented pain at the pump. “Ethanol is one dollar per gallon cheaper than gasoline today, meaning higher blends like E15 can immediately help put a lid on surging gas prices,” Cooper says.