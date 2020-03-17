Lawmaker challenges Holcomb’s restaurant ban

GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO): An area lawmaker is taking issue with Governor Eric Holcomb’s order to close the dine-in portions of bars and restaurants to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Goshen State Representative Curt Nisly has sent Holcomb a letter saying he doesn’t have the authority to do that, accusing him of using the “heavy hand of government to let fear control Hoosiers.”

Nisly says Holcomb should’ve given an advisory or a warning, but the Indiana Constitution says he can’t prohibit Hoosiers from “assembling in a peaceable manner.”

You can read the full letter below.