Latifi, Silly Season and FP1s

This week’s episode: Nicholas Latifi is rumored to go to IndyCar and Chip Ganassi Racing, NTT Data could move to Arrow McLaren SP, Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward get FP1 outings in F1, there will be no changes to the Nashville circuit and more silly season rumors.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
