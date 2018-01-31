The Latest: Train carrying GOP lawmakers to a retreat crashes, one fatality

VIRGINIA (WOWO/NETWORK INDIANA): A train carrying several GOP House members to a Republican retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck Wednesday, causing one fatality.

Four Indiana lawmakers were on that train, all okay, but a nurse at the scene has told multiple media outlets that one person was killed in the dump truck that collided with that train about 19 miles from Charlottesville, Virginia.

One other person is said to be in critical condition.

Congressman Jim Banks tells WIBC in Indianapolis that his House colleague, Larry Bucshon–a medical doctor, was tending to the injured. Other Indiana legislators on board were Congresswoman Susan Brooks and Senator Todd Young.

Amanda and I are on the train carrying GOP members to our annual retreat that just had an accident. We are okay, but please join us in praying for those injured and their families. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 31, 2018