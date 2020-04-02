Latest Indiana COVID-19 count: 3,039 cases, 78 deaths

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The number of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19 now stands at 3,039, with 78 deaths statewide.

That’s up from 2,565 cases and 65 total deaths reported Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. 16,285 total patients have been tested in Indiana, up from the 14,375 reported yesterday.

The state releases its official numbers every day at 10am. Allen County officials usually release their updated figures later, as their totals come through private testing results not reported at the same time as state figures.