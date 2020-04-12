Latest COVID 19 numbers rise, but rates show improvement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The latest numbers from the Indiana Department of Health show that 7,928 Hoosiers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, that’s up 508 cases from yesterday. Indiana recorded 561 new cases Friday and 523 yesterday.

343 people across the state have died from COVID-19 according to the report issued this morning. That’s up only one from yesterday, which reported 5 additional deaths and Friday which saw 8 additional fatalities.

WOWO News will update this report with Allen County statistics as soon as they become available.

Officials encourage residents to continue social distancing, hand washing and staying at home unless travel is absolutely necessary.