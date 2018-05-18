Late-night shooting makes fourth in two days for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police have had to deal with four shootings in Fort Wayne since Wednesday.

That includes the shooting of a man at an apartment complex on Decatur Road last night that left him in serious condition and three shootings within a 12-hour span on Wednesday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 they don’t believe any of the violence is gang-related, or is connected to the other incidents. They add that one of this week’s shootings might actually be a case of self-defense. No arrests have been made.

Both Mayor Tom Henry and Republican Mayoral Candidate John Crawford blame the violence on the rise of opioid abuse.