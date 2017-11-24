Last workers punch out at Rexnord’s Indianapolis factory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The few remaining workers at Rexnord Corp.’s Indianapolis factory have worked their final shifts about a year after the industrial bearings plant’s closing was announced.

The Indianapolis Star and WRTV report the last 10 workers remained until Wednesday. They were the last to hang on after about 65 employees worked their final shifts in September, leaving the skeleton crew to wrap up work as production was shifted to factories in Monterrey Mexico, and McAllen, Texas.

The plant had about 350 workers when Milwaukee-based Rexnord announced the closing plans in October 2016.

President Donald Trump made Twitter posts blasting Rexnord’s plans, similar to his attacks on big layoffs at a nearby Carrier Corp. factory. But Rexnord never backed off.