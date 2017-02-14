FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For those of you scrambling for last minute Valentine’s Day ideas, WOWO News has you covered. We spoke with Jessica Campbell, with Visit Fort Wayne and she has a few suggestions for your evening.

“There’s DeBrand Fine Chocolates, they have multiple locations around town and they have this sweet little Fort Wayne box of chocolates with the Fort Wayne Skyline, so you can go there and get that box and then go out to dinner. Then there is also ice skating in downtown Fort Wayne at Headwaters Park. Or there is a couple of exhibits at the Museum of Art and the Botanical Conservatory is having a sweetheart orchid display.”

She says if you’re making plans for the weekend, the Civic Theatre is holding a performance of Memphis and a performance of Romeo and Juliette is happening starting on Fed. 17 at the Parkview Physicians Group Artslab.

For more details head to VisitFortWayne.com.