INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Larry Bird is done as President of the Indiana Pacers.

Bird made it official today, according to NBA.com, with a press conference set for Monday at 11am, when he will go into more details behind his decision.

Pacers General Manager Kevin Pritchard will take Bird’s place. Bird, who coached the Pacers between 1997 and 2000 and won three NBA championships during his playing career, will stay on with the team in an advisory role.