ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Waste Management’s Earthmover landfill in Elkhart County is on fire. The landfill has been burning since 3:45 a.m., Wednesday, according to GoshenNews.com.

Elkhart Officials are encouraging the public to stay indoors and close all windows. Stay tuned to WOWO as this is a developing story and we will pass along more information once more details are made available.