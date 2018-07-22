Large early morning fight leaves four men stabbed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Around 12:42 a.m. Sunday Morning, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a large fight and stabbing in a parking lot off of the 6800 block of South Hanna Street. Upon arrival, police located two adult men in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds and in good condition. A short time later, investigators received word that two other adult males had been taken to a local hospital also suffering from stab wounds. One of the men was in good condition and the other in critical condition.

It is believed that the two men taken to the hospital were a part of the large fight, but detectives are still trying to confirm that. It is unknown what the relationship is between the four stabbing victims. Police also have no suspect at this time. Police are interviewing witnesses at the scene and at the hospital and crime scene technicians are looking over the scene for evidence. This incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about the stabbings, please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.