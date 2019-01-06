Lane restrictions to begin along I-469 Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Overnight lane restrictions will begin along Interstate 469 in northern Fort Wayne Tuesday.

The left lane and left shoulder are scheduled to be closed in each direction between mile markers 29 and 31, or Maplecrest Road and I-69 South.

The restrictions will take place overnight, stretching between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., and should wrap up by the end of the month.

During construction hours, drivers should watch for lane restrictions, stopped traffic and trucks entering and exiting the work zone.

The Indiana Department of Transportation reminds drivers to use caution and consider worker safety when driving through any active construction zone.