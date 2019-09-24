Lane closures slated for portion of I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Bridge work starting later this week will lead to lane closures on Interstate 469.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews will begin work on a bridge rehabilitation project this Friday on the bridge over North River Road, between mile markers 21 and 22, in Allen County.

Drivers will have to deal with temporary lane closures and shoulder closures while the project takes place, and North River Road will also be closed for up to 45 days while contractors tackle the job.

The project should be finished by early December.