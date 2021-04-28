Landmark pedestrian bridge linking PFW and Ivy Tech to open Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The landmark Parker-Cole crossing pedestrian bridge that spans Coliseum Boulevard will open in a ceremony at 12:30 Wednesday.

The bridge connects the campus of IVY Tech with PFW and will be officially dedicated at a ceremony later in the year. The bridge will be lit with more than a quarter of a million LED’s capable of 16 million color combinations.

Mac and Pat Parker, two donors responsible for making the new bridge a reality will be the first two people across. Landscaping and other site work will continue for the next few weeks.

(Image courtesy of Our Partners in News at ABC-21)