Lame-Duck Session Brings Hope of More COVID Relief for Agriculture

With the election over and a lame-duck Congress getting to work this week, agriculture’s attention turns to the potential of more COVID-19 relief. The Senate is back in session this week, and the House will return next week.

There is optimism that both chambers can reach an agreement and pass more coronavirus aid. Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) indicated the Senate would get to work on creating another coronavirus package.

What the package may include and if agriculture relief will be part of the plan remains in question. However, the biggest priority for lawmakers will be funding the federal government. The current funding legislation ends December 11.

Last week, McConnell stated that he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had agreed to work on a budget bill that would provide funding for the federal government through September 30, 2021, the end of the current fiscal year. Without action by December 11, the federal government will face a partial shutdown.