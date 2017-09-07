LaGrange Sheriff, vet respond to animal neglect complaints

By
Caleb Hatch
-
0
174
(Photo Supplied/LaGrange County Sheriff)

HOWE, Ind. (WOWO): The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department and the State Board of Animal Health found no wrongdoing after complaints of possible animal neglect in Howe.

A veterinarian inspected the animals at 3455 N State Road 9 after a viral Facebook post raised suspicion of animal neglect.

However, the veterinarian found adequate water and food for the animals along with adequate medical and health care. Officials also say the property owner was cooperative during the inspection.

A follow-up visit will come at a later time to ensure the owner is taking good care of the animals.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here