LaGrange police find meth, marijuana after traffic stop

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in LaGrange ended up finding a large amount of both crystal meth and marijuana after a traffic stop Wednesday night.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office stopped 58-year-old Earle Snover of LaGrange at the intersection of State Road 9 and County Road 200 North at just past 8:45pm for a traffic violation when officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search found 14 grams of crystal meth and some marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia. After Snover was arrested, police searched his house, where they found 19 marijuana plants and some additional drug paraphernalia.

He’s been booked on drug possession charges, as well as a felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance.