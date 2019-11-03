LaGrange Police Department seizes drugs in Friday night raid

Fort Wayne, (WOWO) A drug investigation being conducted by police at a residence in LaGrange resulted in a search warrant being obtained after officers noticed a strong odor of fresh marijuana.

LaGrange Police Officer Chris Smith tells WOWO News, that upon executing the search warrant, officers located 7.8 pounds of marijuana, 50 cultivated indoor plants, tools and equipment for growing and handling marijuana, and other drug related items.

40 year old Steven M. Brewer was taken into custody by police and is charged with multiple felony counts, including Dealing in Marijuana (Level 5 Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Level 6 Felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony), and Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor). Charges against his wife, Rachel Brewer, will be submitted to the LaGrange County Prosecuting Attorney.

The LaGrange Police Department was assisted by the LaGrange County Sheriff and Wolcotville Police Department.