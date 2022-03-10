LaGrange man accused of killing dog, injuring another while on meth

LaGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO): A LaGrange man is facing charges after he was accused of killing a small dog with a machete and severely injuring another which later had to be put down by its owner.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 4900 block of East 025 North in LaGrange at 7:04 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a welfare check and animal complaint.

Officials say Star Speicher, 22, killed a dog while under the influence of methamphetamine with a machete and then seriously injured another. That dog was later put down.

Speicher was taken to the LaGrange County Jail and is facing two counts of felony torture or mutilation of a vertebrate animal.