LaGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO): Dometic Corporation in LaGrange will be closing at the end of March, with all 197 employees to be laid off.

The plant, located at 509 S. Poplar Street, is expected to cease production and close on March 31, according to a WARN notice received Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Dometic makes refrigeration equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers according to the notice.