LaGrange County traffic stop leads to drug bust, four arrested

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Four people were arrested in LaGrange County after being busted for drugs during a traffic stop.

Around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, LaGrange County police responded to reports of an erratic driver traveling west on CR 450 South from CR 1175 East. According to the report, a black SUV with orange stripes was traveling all over the road.

Police located the SUV, traveling west on CR 400 South west of CR 900 East. The officer stopped the SUV and discovered the driver, identified as Austin McCarty, was driving while suspended.

During the stop, the officer’s K9 located illegal drugs inside the vehicle, including 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, marijuana/methamphetamine smoking devices, and evidence associated with dealing methamphetamine.

Three passengers were inside the vehicle in addition to McCarty and were arrested and face the following charges:

Timothy Scott Robeck Possession of Meth Possession of Marijuana Possession of Paraphernalia Visiting a Common Nuisance Dealing Meth

Scott Allen Robeck Possession of Meth Possession of Marijuana Possession of Paraphernalia Visiting a Common Nuisance

Haleigh Madison Naomi Hornett Possession of Paraphernalia Vising a Common Nuisance



McCarty was also arrested and faces charges of Driving While Suspended Prior, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

All four people are booked in the LaGrange County Jail.