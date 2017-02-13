Lagrange County Sheriff investigating “large” theft of guns

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police in LaGrange County are investigating a burglary that involved a “large” amount of guns.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department is teaming with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to offer a $5,000 reward for information on the burglary of the Dutchman Hunting Supplies on US 20 in Shipshewana last Friday. Police say the burglary happened sometime in the early morning hours, and that a “large” amount of guns were taken.

If you have any information on the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 800-288-STOP.