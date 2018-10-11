LaGrange County man arrested after Wednesday crash, four people injured

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A LaGrange County man is facing several preliminary charges after a Wednesday afternoon crash.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the crash happened in the 100 block of West US 20.

The driver of a GMC Terrain said he fell asleep behind the wheel when he rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy. There were six people inside the buggy at the time of the crash.

Four people inside the buggy were transported to a local hospital with injuries, two of which were juveniles.

The driver of the GMC, Aaron Winans, was transported for a blood and urine draw. He was arrested on the following preliminary charges: