Lagrange County K9 to get body armor

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A police dog in LaGrange County will be able to do his job safer soon.

K9 officer “Arrow” will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

The group making the donation is a charity located in Massachusetts whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009 and has provided over 2,200 protective vests, in 50 states, at a cost of over 1.9 million dollars.