LaGrange County deputies searching for three armed robbers

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department is searching for three armed robbers.

Deputies were called at around 11:45 p.m. to the 2300 block of S 460 E. Deputies say three men entered a home at around 11:30 p.m. and robbed the victims at gunpoint, taking an Xbox One, Xbox 360, $1500 in cash, a white gold ring with three diamonds on it along with the victim’s wallet and purse.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at 260-463-7491, or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.