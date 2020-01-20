LaFontaine man struck by bus killed

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Lafontaine man died after he was struck by a bus Sunday night.

Indiana State Police and Wabash County Sheriff’s deputies were called to State Road 15 near County Road 500 North just after 7 p.m.

Officials say a woman was driving a charter bus south on SR 15 when the bus struck James D. Gulley, 41.

It is unclear if Gulley was in the road or walking on the shoulder. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one on the bus was hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.