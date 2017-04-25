Lafontaine man dies after falling into a well at his home

LEESBURG, Ind. (AP) – Indiana conservation officers says a northern Indiana man has died after falling into a well at his home.

They say 84-year-old Maurice Terry of Lafontaine had been cleaning out a well pit Monday on his property on the Barbee Chain of Lakes in Kosciusko County when his wife found him submerged in the well. She flagged down a passer-by who called 911.

Officers say first-responders recovered Terry’s body from the well.

Officers say the death appears accidental and they’re investigating it as a possible drowning.

The incident occurred about 30 miles southeast of South Bend.