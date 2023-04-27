L3Harris to build weather satellite sensors in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Florida-based L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has inked a contract with Mitsubishi Electric Group to build geostationary imaging and sounding instruments for the Japan Meteorological Agency. The company, which develops a variety of systems for the aerospace and defense industries, says it will manufacture the instruments at its facility in Fort Wayne.

L3Harris did not disclose the financial details of the contract, which will be in place for five years. The company said the instruments will help the JMA monitor and predict severe weather events more accurately.

Per the terms of the contract, L3Harris will manufacture and deliver an advanced imager and sounder for JMA’s Himawari-10 satellite. The company said the imager will have a similar technical platform as the imager it developed for the NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite in the U.S.

The infrared sounder is designed to improve weather prediction accuracy and provide enhanced environmental monitoring for extreme weather events in Japan, the company said.

“L3Harris’ expertise in delivering the most advanced weather instruments in the world continues to be validated through international collaborations like this one with the Mitsubishi Electric Group for Japan’s critical weather needs,” Ed Zoiss, president of space and airborne systems for L3Harris. “Our next-generation capabilities will enable forecasters to make better real-time decisions to counteract the threat of severe weather and disaster events in Japan and throughout much of Asia-Pacific.”

The L3Harris facility in Fort Wayne employs some 500 people. In 2021, the company completed a 45,000-square-foot expansion of the facility to provide space for missile defense satellite programs.

The company has 46,000 employees across its entire footprint.